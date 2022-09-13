In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Rachel Pinto, Partner, is joined by Richard Priestley, Managing Director of the Canada Life Insurance Division and Helen Hallam, Lead Counsel for Insurance at Canada Life. In their conversation, Rachel, Richard and Helen cover:

Recent market conditions and affordability of bulk annuity transactions

What practical steps trustees can take to increase their chances of being able to execute transactions quickly

Given the unprecedented nature of Covid, how are insurers likely to respond to the mortality experience of 2020 and 2021?

The role of "Requested Contractual Terms" ("RCT"s) in the bulk annuity quotation process and how RCTs can best be used by trustees.

