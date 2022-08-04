April to June 2022 – a backward glance



Development Impact on employers

Updated COVID-19 guidance for England, published on 1 April 2022, reflects a final phase of lifting restrictions. In the context of "Living with Covid", employers are no longer required to explicitly consider the virus in their statutory health and safety risk assessments (save for limited exceptions). New Guidance for workplaces is aimed at employers and managers. Employers remain under a legal obligation to protect health, safety and welfare at work, including from respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and the flu. Policy decisions regarding attendance at work, safety measures and pay now fall within these broad health protection responsibilities, supported by risk assessments. Worker representatives should continue to be consulted over new measures or changes.

NLW and NMW rates increase from 1 April, with the NLW increasing from £8.91 to £9.50 and the 21-22 year old rate from £8.36 to £9.18. The last few years have seen a significant increase in these statutory wage rates and new resourcing for enforcement. Many employers assume that setting the correct minimum wage rate is enough, often overlooking the complex rules regulating how it is applied in practice and the risks of a shortfall. HMRC's enforcement policy makes no distinction between deliberate and accidental breaches and HMRC investigations are expected to increase. See our guide to common NMW pitfalls for employers.

Since 6 April 2022, HMRC enforcement of the off-payroll working rules (known as IR35) is being pursued more robustly, following a more lenient approach during last year. (IR35 is intended to apply similar income tax liability and national insurance contributions to in-scope contractors and freelancers as applies to employees). With the end of HMRC's 'light touch' enforcement, organisations should review their processes for hiring contract labour, or risk HMRC investigation and, potentially, significant tax liabilities and penalties. As a minimum, a review should ensure that: reasonable care has been taken in status determinations; IR35 processes are compliant; and, labour supply chains are audited for risk (read our Alert).

Reversing a significant decision by the EAT, the CA in Mercer v Alternative Future Group has confirmed that workers are not protected against detriments imposed by their employer in response to industrial action, such as being disciplined for leaving a shift to take part in strike action. This is a significant reversal of the EAT's decision and is particularly relevant where an employer contemplates taking action against those striking, other than deducting pay for work not done during the strike. It has been reported that the trade union involved will lodge an appeal application.

From 6 April the statutory compensation limits in the ET increased, with the limit on a week's pay rising to £571 (from £544) and maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal rising to £93,878 (from £89,493). Guidance on Vento bands for injury to feelings and psychiatric injury awards has also been updated, with awards for less serious cases rising to between £990 and £9,900 and for very serious cases to between £29,600 and £49,300. Employers must ensure that any pay calculations have met these rates and that policies and practices have been updated.

A new "roadmap" for ET proceedings in 2022/23 has confirmed the retention of telephone or video hearings for preliminary matters, wage claims and straightforward unfair dismissal cases, subject to tribunal discretion, with in-person hearings reserved for more complex cases. Continuing to conduct hearings by telephone or video should help to reduce a backlog of cases but delays in cases being heard remain. As well as ensuring access to suitable, working IT equipment and quiet space for virtual hearings, employers should give thought to early collation of evidence and longer term witness availability. (See also our Guide to Remote Hearings)