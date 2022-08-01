Our July update covers the following:

In the PRC Supreme People's Court has published seven guiding employment cases which will be used as reference by people's courts at all levels when trying similar cases. Click here to read a summary of those cases.

In Indonesia, we take a look at guidance issued by the Directorate General of Industrial Relations and Manpower Social Security on government notification obligations upon employment termination here.

In Hong Kong, the recent District Court decision in Chow Kai Yan v Kingsway Cars T Service Ltd [2022] HKDC 165 confirmed that an employee who suffered a stroke at work had not sustained an "injury by accident" which would entitle them to statutory compensation – see our case update here.

Our Compliance Check looks at Cambodia where the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training issued a notification requiring employers to complete an online declaration that they are compliant with labour laws on a semi-annual basis – see here.

our Asia Comparative Article this month considers restrictions in background checks, medical checks and the use of AI in recruitment across Singapore, the PRC, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

We are also pleased to announce a four-part employment data privacy seminar series which will kick off next month. The series focuses on data privacy considerations which impact the employment life cycle, from hiring to firing. The seminars will be in-person so places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Click here to save your seat!

