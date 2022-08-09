In this latest podcast from the Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Professional Support Consultant, Tim Smith is joined by Dan Saunders, a Senior Associate in our pension disputes team. In this episode, Dan considers:

the scope of trustees potential liability if they are found to have committed a breach of trust;

the protections available to trustees in this scenario, including the effect of exoneration clauses, indemnities and insurance;

whether the recent decision in the USS case opens the door for more claims to be brought against directors of a corporate trustee in their personal capacity; and

how trustees can check what protections they have in place under their scheme.

