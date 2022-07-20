Our June update covers the following:

a look at the proposed legislation which will enhance the penalties for occupational health and safety offences in Hong Kong, here;

the tightening of the rules relating to social security and housing fund contributions in the PRC - see here;

in Sri Lanka, the new Personal Data Protection Act comes into effect from 2023 - see our update on the obligations imposed on employers;

our Compliance Check focusses on Taiwan, and changes to duty hours, which are now caught by overtime requirements;

our Asia Comparative Article looks at the current position on Covid-19 contacts, and the workplace requirements for those returning to the office, comparing the rules in Singapore, Hong Kong, the PRC and Indonesia.

