In the latest podcast from Herbert Smith Freehills' pension team, Rachel Pinto, Partner, is joined by Rosie Fantom, Partner at Barnett Waddingham and Matt Richards, Senior Business Development Manager at Standard Life. They discuss the reasons why some schemes may choose to do a series of bulk annuity transactions, rather than a single transaction covering all of the scheme's liabilities. In their conversation, Rachel, Rosie and Matt cover:

Affordability and pricing

Risk profile of scheme's investments

How to get insurers' attention

Data and benefit preparation

How to tranche your scheme's liabilities

Challenges when residual risk cover is requested alongside a tranched approach

