ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Normal minimum pension age

The Finance Act 2022 will increase normal minimum pension age (“NMPA”) from 55 to 57 from 6 April 2028. NMPA is the earliest age at which a member can usually take their benefits from a registered pension scheme without incurring a tax penalty.

A member will retain a “protected pension age” of less than 57 where:

immediately before 4 November 2021 they had an actual or prospective right under the scheme to take their benefits from an age of less than 57;

the scheme rules on 11 February 2021 conferred such a right on some or all of the then members; and

the member either had such a right under the scheme on 11 February 2021 or would have had such a right had they been a member on 11 February 2021.

Members who transfer into the scheme on or after 4 November 2021 may also have a protected pension age – whether they do so will depend on the circumstances in each case. The changes do not affect members who already have a protected pension age of less than 55.

Some pension schemes will be required to notify the change in NMPA to their members under the disclosure legislation. Whether they are required to do so will depend on the wording of the scheme rules and trustees should take advice from their usual Mayer Brown contact to determine whether notification is required.

Even if a scheme is not required to notify members of the change in NMPA, they may wish to do so as a matter of good practice.

Annual allowance – provision of information

From 6 April 2022, employers and trustees will be subject to new requirements on the provision of information in relation to the annual allowance. In particular

Employers will be required to update information provided in the previous six tax years to schemes for the purposes of calculating a member's pension input amount ("PIA") where they subsequently discover that the information provided was insufficient to enable the scheme to correctly calculate the PIA.

Where a member's PIA in any of the previous six tax years has changed as a result of either the provision of additional information by the employer or a change in the scheme rules and the member has exceeded the annual allowance for that tax year (whether under the original or updated calculation of the PIA, schemes must send the member a new or updated (as applicable) pension savings statement.

Originally Published 04 April 2022

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2021. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.