Our February update covers the following:

the recent decision in Haden v Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited [2022] HKDC 152 in Hong Kong considered the issue of appropriate comparators and causation in discrimination claims. Read the case update here.

employers conducting background checks in the PRC may no longer have to rely on candidates providing the relevant information as criminal record checks are simplified (in theory at least). Click here to see the changes.

recent amendments to employment legislation in SIngapore arising from the latest Budget Statement. The changes are summarised here.

our Compliance Check looks at changes to the BPJS old age benefits scheme in Indonesia .

our Asia Comparative Article looks at gig economy workers across the region, comparing the rules in Singapore, Hong Kong, the PRC and Indonesia.

The recording for Episode 2 of our health & safety webinar series, focussing on risk mitigation and conducting risk assessments, is now available here. To register for Episode 3, responding to incidents in the workplace (2 March 2022), click here.

As always, please do reach out if we can assist with any of your employment law needs across the region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.