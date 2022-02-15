UK:
Podcast: Pension Disputes EP1 – Could M&B Judgment Undermine Validity Of Rule Amendments?
15 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
In the first podcast of our new Pension disputes
series, Antonia Pegden, a Senior Associate in our
disputes team, discusses the judgment handed down in the
recent Mitchells & Butlers rectification case with Pensions
Professional Support Consultant, Tim Smith.
In this podcast, Antonia discusses:
- why this judgment is significant;
- the outcome of the bona fide purchaser defence, run by
Mitchells & Butlers (the scheme's principal employer) for
the first time in the context of a rectification claim; and
- the impact of the judge's findings on what constitutes
effective consultation with a scheme's actuary on the validity
of historic and future rule amendments.]
