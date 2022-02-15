In the first podcast of our new Pension disputes series, Antonia Pegden, a Senior Associate in our disputes team, discusses the judgment handed down in the recent Mitchells & Butlers rectification case with Pensions Professional Support Consultant, Tim Smith.

In this podcast, Antonia discusses:

why this judgment is significant;

the outcome of the bona fide purchaser defence, run by Mitchells & Butlers (the scheme's principal employer) for the first time in the context of a rectification claim; and

the impact of the judge's findings on what constitutes effective consultation with a scheme's actuary on the validity of historic and future rule amendments.]

