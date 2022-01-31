ARTICLE

There are new rules in the UK that will affect what trustees of pension schemes invest in – and the rules could help in the fight against climate change. Trustees must now identify the climate risks of investment opportunities, provide metrics and state what they are doing publicly – opening their choices up to the scrutiny of stakeholders and activists. But the UK approach is not the only way to cut it and so in this episode, we also think about the nuances between an environmental, social and governance (ESG) approach to investment and investing on a purely 'ethical' basis. Ralph McClelland, from our UK pensions firm, Sackers, shares his expertise.

