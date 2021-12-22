At a glance...
Issues affecting all schemes
REMINDER
Deadline for submission of CMA compliance statements is approaching
STATUTORY TRANSFERS
Confirmation of changes to statutory transfer rights
FINANCE BILL
Bill laid before Parliament
DATA MANAGEMENT
Industry guidance on data management and controls
PENSIONS OMBUDSMAN
Factsheet on Ombudsman determinations
Issues affecting DB schemes
REVALUATION
Statutory final salary revaluation method percentages
GUARANTEED MINIMUM PENSIONS
Government support for bill on GMP conversion
CONTRIBUTION NOTICES
Finalised revised Pensions Regulator code of practice
GMP RECONCILIATION
Industry guidance on GMP reconciliation data when changing administrators
DB SUPERFUNDS
First DB superfund completes Pensions Regulator assessment
RECTIFICATION OF SCHEME RULES
High Court decision rectifying a pension increase rule
Issues affecting DC schemes
PERMITTED CHARGES
Ban on flat fees being charged on pots of £100 or less in default funds
PERFORMANCE FEES
Consultation on excluding performance fees from the default fund charge cap
Download >> The Pensions Brief: November 2021
