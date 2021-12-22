At a glance...

Issues affecting all schemes

REMINDER

Deadline for submission of CMA compliance statements is approaching

STATUTORY TRANSFERS

Confirmation of changes to statutory transfer rights

FINANCE BILL

Bill laid before Parliament

DATA MANAGEMENT

Industry guidance on data management and controls

PENSIONS OMBUDSMAN

Factsheet on Ombudsman determinations

Issues affecting DB schemes

REVALUATION

Statutory final salary revaluation method percentages

GUARANTEED MINIMUM PENSIONS

Government support for bill on GMP conversion

CONTRIBUTION NOTICES

Finalised revised Pensions Regulator code of practice

GMP RECONCILIATION

Industry guidance on GMP reconciliation data when changing administrators

DB SUPERFUNDS

First DB superfund completes Pensions Regulator assessment

RECTIFICATION OF SCHEME RULES

High Court decision rectifying a pension increase rule

Issues affecting DC schemes

PERMITTED CHARGES

Ban on flat fees being charged on pots of £100 or less in default funds

PERFORMANCE FEES

Consultation on excluding performance fees from the default fund charge cap

