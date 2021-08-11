At a glance...
Issues affecting all schemes
CLIMATE CHANGE
Consultation on Pensions Regulator guidance and penalties
NORMAL MINIMUM PENSION AGE
Confirmation of increase protection regime
SCHEME PAYS
Consultation on changes to reporting and ;payment deadlines
COLLECTIVE MONEY PURCHASE SCHEMES
Consultation on authorisation and supervision framework
eADMINISTRATION
Industry guidance
PROVISION OF INFORMATION
Pensions Ombudsman determination on failure to provide key information
Issues affecting DB schemes
GMP CONVERSION
Industry guidance
PPF COMPENSATION CAP
Court of Appeal decision on lawfulness of the cap
Issues affecting DC schemes
PENSIONS GUIDANCE
Consultation on stronger trustee guidance obligations
Action required
Follow development and keep under review
Please see the latest edition.
