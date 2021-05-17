As part of our future world of work series we recently held a webinar discussion regarding employee welfare and motivation in the new world of work.

Watch the webinar here:

The webinar looked at:

  • how to deal with new challenges around mental health, increased flexible working and diversity issues – training and systems to put in place
  • are employee benefits still suitable for the new world of work?
  • what can employers do to retain and motivate employees in a new working culture – how do employers become a modern employer of choice? Looking at green benefits, sustainability, diversity, etc.

