Antuzis and others v DJ Houghton Catching Services Ltd and others [2021] EWHC 971 (QB)

There's probably a few jobs you'd prefer to do than be a chicken catcher but if you think it sounds appealing then take heed of this case. It considered the amount of damages to be awarded to a group of chicken catchers who were subjected to appalling conditions by their employer. In a 2019 case, the directors of the company were held to be personally liable for the serious contractual and statutory breaches which had taken place, including failure to pay minimum wage or holiday pay and withholding pay for alleged transgressions.

The directors lost more than they bargained for when the High Court not only awarded the full amounts claimed for wages, overtime and holiday pay but also uplifted the damages awarded by 20% in order to compensate the employees for the exploitation carried out by their employer and its directors.

The facts of this case were extreme, but they show that there are circumstances where directors will be held liable for the actions of the company and where aggravated damages will be justified.

