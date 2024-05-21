ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Children With Special Educational Needs Must Be Assessed Promptly: Our Education Team Comments On Essex County Council's Failure To Meet Deadlines

BL
Bindmans LLP

Contributor

Bindmans LLP logo
We are a highly successful London firm offering a range of specialist legal services to both individuals and businesses. Known for achieving excellent results for our clients, our solicitors offer the highest standards of accountability and commitment to defending our client’s interests.
Explore
A senior Ofsted official has stated that too many families are being let down by delays in children with special educational needs being assessed.
UK Consumer Protection
Photo of Karen May
Photo of Alex Temple
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A senior Ofsted official has stated that too many families are being let down by delays in children with special educational needs being assessed. Mike Sheridan, Ofsted's regional director for the East of England, has said that the watchdog was 'absolutely aware' of lengthy delays faced by young people living in Essex.

Karen May, head of our Education Law team, comments:

Essex Councillors have been faced with angry and frustrated parents over significant delays to the preparation and updating of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) for children with the most significant special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Shortly after, Ofsted criticised Essex over the issue. I have written recently about how important the legal time limits for assessing children and preparing EHCPs are. Every time Essex fails to meet the legal deadlines, it leaves a child with complex education, health and social care needs without the support they are entitled to. For some children, it means going without education altogether. This can cause long lasting or even irrecoverable damage, and forces families into expensive and stressful legal proceedings simply to get the process concluded.

We have seen this in our own casework in which Essex have repeatedly failed to meet deadlines. Bindmans are currently representing Essex children where the damage caused to a family by local authority delays is abundantly clear. We urge Essex to listen to the frustration of families and get to grips with this situation quickly.

Karen May, Partner in our Education Law team recently published a blog relating to this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Karen May
Karen May
Photo of Alex Temple
Alex Temple
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Children With Special Educational Needs Must Be Assessed Promptly: Our Education Team Comments On Essex County Council's Failure To Meet Deadlines

UK Consumer Protection

Contributor

Bindmans LLP logo
We are a highly successful London firm offering a range of specialist legal services to both individuals and businesses. Known for achieving excellent results for our clients, our solicitors offer the highest standards of accountability and commitment to defending our client’s interests.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More