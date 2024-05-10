In a recent report from the National Behaviour Survey (NBS) Academic Year 2022/23 conducted through the Department of Education, statistics reveal that only two in five pupils feel safe at school.

The NBS is designed to provide the Department for Education with termly survey data related to pupil behaviour in mainstream primary and secondary schools in England collected from multiple respondent groups (school leaders, teachers, pupils and parents/carers).

David Hardstaff is quoted in Edward Fennell's Legal Diary as saying:

"Violence in schools is on the rise and teachers are increasingly feeling abandoned by the state when it comes to defending themselves and others. "The Department for Education's woefully inadequate guidance on use of reasonable force has left many unsure of what they can and can't do to prevent violence. "Coupled with overzealous prosecutions of teachers who have tried to exercise their best judgement in the most challenging of situations, the message going out to teachers is that you are on your own. "It is a desperate state of affairs when we fail to protect the same professionals we task with caring for children with often complex needs. Who would want to be a teacher in 2024?"

David's comments were first published in Edward Fennell's Legal Diary on 3 May 2024, and can be seen here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.