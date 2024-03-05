In an exciting development, BBC Children's and Education have struck a major deal with Alphablocks Ltd and Blue Zoo Animation studio to significantly expand the 'Blocks' universe of children's content. This collaboration is set to bring new and engaging episodes to flagship programs such as Alphablocks and Numerblocks over the next five years, along with a second series of Colourblocks later this month.

The 'Blocks' series has been widely acclaimed for its ability to teach children important concepts in a fun and interactive way so it's encouraging to see the BBC making a commitment to content that is high-quality and educational as well as fun.

However, it is important to note that when entering into such agreements, it is crucial for all parties involved to have their intellectual property (IP) in place. This ensures that the creators' rights are protected and that the content can be properly utilised and distributed. By securing their IP, Alphablocks Ltd and Blue Zoo Animation studio can continue to produce and expand the 'Blocks' universe with confidence.

As we eagerly await the new episodes and the upcoming series of Colourblocks, it is exciting to see how the 'Blocks' universe will continue to captivate and educate young – and perhaps some older – minds too!

