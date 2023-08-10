Who did IBB act for?

IBB Law acted for Matilda, a postgraduate student who was seeking to apply for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at a prestigious Russell Group University. Following Matilda's Application to study at the University, she was informed that for the purposes of their tuition fees they would be regarded as an 'Overseas' student making them liable to pay the international fee rate. This was substantially more than the fees charged to those living in the UK. Indeed, as an "Overseas" student she would have to pay £42,000 each year, for her 4 year course. If Matilda had to pay these fees of an "Overseas" student, it would have made her life very difficult and would have impacted on her ability to study.

What did IBB do?

On analysis of Matilda's case, we considered the University had acted irrationally by defining Matilda as an 'Overseas' student. It was our view she had a good argument with the University, to state she should be regarded as a "Home" student and thus be charged at the significantly lower rate. Consequently, we assisted Matilda by preparing a lengthy statement to explain why Matilda should be treated as a 'Home' student for the purposes of their tuition fees and not an 'Overseas' student. This submission to the University was accompanied by various documents to support our assertion, on behalf of Matilda, that the University was wrong and that they should treat her as a "Home" student.

What was the outcome of the student being defined as an "Overseas" student?

The University were persuaded by our arguments, on behalf of Matilda, that she should be treated as a "Home" student, as opposed to an "Overseas" student for the purposes of determining the level of fees which she should pay for her doctorate course.

What was the outcome for Matilda?

Matilda was able to begin her course at the University and continue with her academic studies without a significant financial burden upon them, being treated as a "Home" student. She was very pleased with the outcome.

