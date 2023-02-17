Our Higher Education team has a long history of acting for a large number of leading establishments across the education sector, including state and independent schools, further education colleges, and universities.

The team comprises leading lawyers with relevant expertise from across the firm, from charities, governance and pensions, employment and immigration, to commercial, GDPR, property and construction specialists.

We provide strategic and expert advice to guide institutions through any issue they face, no matter how complex or sensitive. We ensure our advice is solution-focused and provides practical recommendations on how best to proceed. We work in genuine partnership with our clients, building long-term trusted adviser relationships with them to best understand their objectives and help them achieve their goals.

Our specialisms include:

Employment and Equality Law Matters

Advising on employee relations matters, including Trade Union recognition, collective bargaining, managing strikes and action short of strikes

Discrimination matters involving both staff and students

Unfair dismissal and other Employment Tribunal claims

Dealing with allegations of bullying and harassment

Academic Freedom

Research and other misconduct

Advising on contracts and other legal and regulatory issues for employees working abroad

Pensions

Immigration

Hiring non-UK national employees

Advising in relation to non-UK student issues

Construction & Property

Acting for local authorities, funders or developers building new schools

Acting for student accommodation providers

Acting for parties in disputes regarding PFI contracts

Corporate/commercial

Assisting with spin-outs and restructuring

Mergers, acquisitions and disposals

Research contracts and funding agreements

Data Protection and Intellectual Property

GDPR, privacy and subject access requests

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Protecting and commercialising IP

Charities and governance

Advising on legacy and donation issues

Advising on Charitable Trustee duties

Compliance with procurement and other regulatory requirements

Student disciplinary matters

Compliance with, and making changes to, Ordinances

Election, roles and responsibilities of Senior Governors

