ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from UK

Greenwashing And Consumer Protection: What Businesses Need To Know Walker Morris Businesses which make claims about their ‘green' credentials in order to promote products or services need to ensure, more than ever before, that they do not fall foul of consumer legislation.

Competition And Markets Authority Publishes Summary Of Responses To Its Consultation On Potential Impact Of Algorithms On Competition And Consumers Wiggin In January this year, the CMA published a research paper on the potential impact of the use of algorithms from a competition and consumer perspective.

Academy Trust Handbook 2021 – What's New? Wrigleys Solicitors The latest Academies Financial Handbook, now called the Academy Trust Handbook, has been published. We look here at the key changes.

Will School Children Be Offered Covid Vaccines…and If So What Duties Will Schools Have? Wrigleys Solicitors Wrigleys' education team is aware that many schools and multi-academy trusts have recently received correspondence from campaigning groups expressing concerns about the possible participation of schools in...

A Step Forward In The Provision Of Education To Pupils With Down's Syndrome Russell-Cooke Solicitors All efforts to raise awareness and strengthen the rights and entitlements of children and young people with Down's syndrome, who often experience marginalisation, and whose parents have to fight...