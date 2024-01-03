ARTICLE

In late November, we gathered leaders from across the European Semiconductor industry to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the sector as we head towards 2024.

With the global semiconductor market set to reach around €1trn by 2030, the influence that the sector has on global industry is enormous. However, leaders across the sector have much to consider, including:

Attracting talent into the industry;

localisation of supply chains;

the long-term impact of decarbonisation and ESG; and

the significance of building a positive relationship with China.

The semiconductor industry increasingly sits at the heart of many global macro trends and 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the sector.

We'll be revisiting these themes and others over coming months.

