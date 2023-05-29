Welcome to the inaugural Private Markets Update, which highlights developments in the European private markets, covering the issues that matter to investors in alternative assets. Touching on themes as diverse as predictions for fintech, transatlantic restructuring trends and aligning price expectations in the German Mittelstand, we review what we learned from markets shifts in 2022 and share predictions for 2023 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.