ARTICLE

European Union: Split The Difference: Markets In EU And UK - Recent And Upcoming Changes To EMIR (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest in our podcast series, split the difference, which explores divergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space, Floortje Nagelkerke, Hannah Meakin, Anna Carrier, Lucy Axford and Simon Lovegrove discuss the recent and upcoming changes to EMIR. This includes the EMIR 3.0 proposal, the clearing obligation for pension scheme arrangements, bilateral margining requirements, EMIR reporting requirements and tiering non-UK CCPs.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.