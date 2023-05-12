European Union:
Split The Difference: Markets In EU And UK - Recent And Upcoming Changes To EMIR (Podcast)
12 May 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the latest in our podcast series, split the difference, which
explores divergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the
markets space, Floortje Nagelkerke, Hannah Meakin, Anna Carrier,
Lucy Axford and Simon Lovegrove discuss the recent and upcoming
changes to EMIR. This includes the EMIR 3.0 proposal, the clearing
obligation for pension scheme arrangements, bilateral margining
requirements, EMIR reporting requirements and tiering non-UK
CCPs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from European Union
IR Global – Meet The Members
IR Global
Europe features some of the largest economies in the world, with the likes of Germany, the UK, France and Italy sitting comfortably in the top ten highest-grossing countries worldwide.
8 Best Practices For Achieving Operational Excellence
Vendigital
Operational Excellence (OpEx) promotes consistent learning and improvement through the entire organisation, whilst the structure of the system ensures that these improvements are aligned towards achieving the organisations strategic objectives.
What Does An "All Risks" Insurance Policy Cover?
Fenwick Elliott LLP
This was the question before Judge Mackie QC in the case of C A Blackwell (Contracts) Ltd v Gerling Allegemeine Verischerungs – AG [2007] EWHC 94 when he had to consider whether losses caused by bad weather were covered by an all risks insurance policy.