Europe features some of the largest economies in the world, with the likes of Germany, the UK, France and Italy sitting comfortably in the top ten highest-grossing countries worldwide. Yet the overall economic picture of the continent is complex, with geopolitical events in recent years having a significant impact on the region, its financial health, and its legal landscape. These changes are not without their challenges for companies or individuals looking to do business in the area, but the region still holds a wealth of opportunities, too.

In the following pages, you will hear from 56 of our members throughout Europe about the important updates and opportunities available in their jurisdictions. Our member firms featured retain a global support network across 165+ jurisdictions via their IR Global membership, sharing a common vision of working collaboratively to achieve unrivalled results for their clients.

Read the full publication here.

For any queries contact Rachel on rachel@irglobal.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.