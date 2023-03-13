Our 'On the Road' Conference in Bangkok is just around the corner, and we're excited to see lots of our members there, both longstanding and new!

Thailand is one of the emerging powerhouses in Asia and currently the 8th largest economy in the region, making it the perfect place for our event.

Our sponsors will be available throughout the conference to provide opportunities for collaboration with IR Global members:

Set up meetings

Build valuable relationships in a relaxed setting

Refer work, and collaborate

Meet our headline sponsors

Our headline sponsors this year are: Blumenthal Richter & Sumet, Burton Law Firm, PC and James Conomos Lawyers, so let's find out more about them:

Blumenthal Richter & Sumet

Blumenthal Richter & Sumet helps clients make confident business decisions. Their licensed Thai, European and U.S. attorneys understand business and take an entrepreneurial approach, while serving as a counterpart to their client's businesses who know the law. With experience in the automotive, chemicals, real estate, hotels and hospitality, logistics, cosmetics, energy, financial, technology, media and telecommunications sectors, they have the market perspective to understand client's needs in order for them to succeed.

About Robert H. Schuler

Mr. Robert H. Schuler has over 18 years' experience in Southeast Asia's real estate and real estate finance markets. He is a reference point for international leaders in hospitality, leisure and tourism and has handled some of the most significant real estate transactions and development projects in Thailand. Mr. Schuler's efforts have been key to transforming BRS into one of the most trusted independent providers of real estate counsel in the region.

Burton Law Firm, PC

Burton Law is a full-service law firm dedicated to bespoke planning, zealous advocacy, and innovative solutions that incorporate every aspect of a client's legal, business, estate, and tax needs. In addition, members of their award-winning litigation and dispute resolution team are licensed to practice in multiple jurisdictions both national and international. With offices in California and Nevada, including Sacramento, San Francisco, Reno and Roseville, the firm services businesses, families, and individuals throughout the United States and in almost every continent. The firm's focus on client service, team approach to legal integration and commitment to innovative problem solving, has led to recognition as a preeminent legal provider by national and international organizations, as well as receiving substantial accolades from its peers.

About Jeb Burton and Alexis Ortega

Jeb Burton is the President of Burton Law Firm, PC and serves on the Tax Steering Committee for IR Global. Jeb is admitted to practice law in the State of California, and he is a Certified Specialist in both Tax Law and in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law, both by the State Bar of California. He is specifically knowledgeable and experienced in the areas of Advanced Estate and Tax Planning (both domestic and international), Business/Investment Structure and Governance, Exit Planning, Asset Protection, as well as Business Succession Planning.

Alexis Ortega is the C.E.O of Burton Law Firm, PC and is licensed to practice as both a California Attorney and as a British Solicitor. Her practice focuses on Estate Planning and Trusts and Estates Litigation as well as various international matters. Alexis maintains a perfect 10.0 rating with AVVO.com and commands over 17 years of experience representing both individuals and business clients.

James Conomos Lawyers

James Conomos Lawyers was established by James Conomos in July 1992 as a boutique legal firm offering specialist expertise in commercial litigation and insolvency. The firm came into being because James is passionate about achieving positive outcomes for clients and providing real value for money. Since then, James has pursued his desire to help younger lawyers learn the art of law and problem solving. Through his mentoring, James has shaped a team of capable and ambitious lawyers who will adeptly solve your legal problems within a realistic time frame. Based in modern offices in the heart of Brisbane's central business hub, their team has now grown to a total of 15 staff.

About James Conomos and Justine Fletcher

As JCL's Managing Partner with more than 30 years' experience, James leads the firm's strategic direction, which has always focused on effective and efficient problem resolution. He is a recognised leader in commercial litigation and insolvency law and has garnered a widely respected reputation within Queensland's legal community.

Justine has had a progressive transition into law firm management. Having worked for law firms for over two decades; from one of the largest law firms in the UK to mid-tier and boutique firms in Australia, her career affords a unique perspective that she applies to all aspects of practice support.

We'd also like to thank our social sponsors, HLG; Optimum Accounting Services; Bavelaar & Bavelaar Advocaten & Rechtsanwälte and our exhibitor sponsor, SGLA Law Firm.

Download the event pack here - https://bit.ly/3mufbW1

