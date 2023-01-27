ARTICLE

UK: From The Squeeze To The Crunch: What Really Matters In Retail

If 2022 was the year of the 'squeeze'... 2023 is almost certainly going to be the year of the 'crunch'.

Against the background of an increasingly challenging macro environment, retailers need to keep their cool in all areas of their business, from technology implementation to supply chain management.

In our latest report, we highlight the major industry challenges, the significant areas retailers should be focusing on, and our predictions for what's to come. The squeeze is over, and the crunch has begun.

