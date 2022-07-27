Saudi Arabia has revealed details of a plan to found a 200m wide, 500m tall, 170km long city referred to as The Line, projected to accommodate 9 million residents and be powered 100% renewably.

Although intuitively it seems that these plans must remain as plans and nothing more for the foreseeable future - as a project as large and innovative as The Line is sure to take a vast amount of time to realise - talk of "a civilisational revolution" is bound to draw the attention of innovators the world over.

Alluding to clear and boundless opportunities to innovate technologically, The Line also alludes to the potential for innovative means of collaboration between operators in all fields of science and technology.

A very intriguing concept indeed.

"At The Line's launch last year, we committed to a civilisational revolution that puts humans first based on a radical change in urban planning. The designs revealed for the city's vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability. We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world's cities, and Neom is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. Neom remains one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030," www.businesstraveller.com/...

