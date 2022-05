ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from UK

4 Quick Wins You Can Find In Your Spend Analysis Reports Vendigital When it comes to any kind of business analysis, detailed reporting is invaluable. It allows you to make sense of your data and convert it more easily into tangible insights.

Capitalism Without Capital – Intangible Assets Season 1 Episode 4 Cipher This episode features the renowned British economist and author Jonathan Haskel. He talks about the shift from tangible to intangible assets and how the economy has evolved over the last 20 years.

Spotlight On The EU's New Sustainability Measures: Webinar Recording Cooley LLP The EU adopted its new "circular economy" package on 30 March, 2022. The legislative package will have a big impact on many businesses and other product stakeholders.

When Is A Software License Transferable Even If It Says It’s Nontransferable? Mayer Brown Software companies cannot prevent the sale of "second-hand" software licenses where those licenses are for a one-off fee and an unlimited period. Clauses in these licenses stating that they are nontransferable will not be enforceable.

3 Non-financial Factors You Should Consider In Your Make Or Buy Decisions Vendigital The make or buy decision allows businesses to make an informed decision on whether to manufacture specific products in house, or to purchase them from external suppliers.