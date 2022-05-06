The EU adopted its new "circular economy" package on 30 March, 2022. The legislative package will have a big impact on many businesses and other product stakeholders.

In this rapid fire 30-minute webinar, the Cooley products team provided an overview of the new legislative proposals and potential challenges that they may face and our take on what to expect from the Circular Economy Package II, which is due to be adopted on 20 July, 2022

A recording of the webinar is accessible here

Also read about the EU and UK's circular economy measures here.

