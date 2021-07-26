With the announcement of the new city plan earlier in 2021, Birmingham demonstrated its ambitious vision for the future. Embracing sustainability, connectivity and equality, the plan's values cut to the heart of what modern Birmingham is about.

No longer the brutalist city it once was, Birmingham is shedding its dated image to be a creative, modern, global city, undergoing a huge amount of regeneration to build new communities and create a bold and exciting future of which Birmingham residents can be proud.

In this film, produced in partnership with EG, Shoosmiths partners James Needham and Beth McArdle join others to offer their views on the modern Birmingham and discuss what is required to take the city forward.

The full interview panel comprises:

Charles Spicer, director of industrial and logistics, Savills Birmingham

Emma Prowse, associate director, Savills Birmingham

Beth McArdle, partner & co-head of Birmingham, Shoosmiths

James Needham, partner, Shoosmiths

John Mulqueen, head of offices EMEA, CBRE Global Investors

Charles Toogood, principal and managing director of offices, Avison Young Birmingham

Watch the film below.

Originally Published 22 June 2021

