After a software glitch incorrectly showed that a player had won £1 million in an online game, the Court of Appeal has ruled that former National Lottery operator Camelot did not need to make the £1 million payout, based on its "click-wrap" terms and conditions. What lessons does this hold for other B2C businesses, particularly when the contract is made online?

What happened in the case?

Camelot was operator of the UK National Lottery until February 2024 (when a new operator, Allwyn, took over, following a re-tender exercise). In 2015, Joan Parker-Grennan thought she had won £1 million as part of Camelot's Instant Win Game. This was because certain numbers that were displayed on her screen corresponded to the £1 million jackpot prize (although other parts of the display indicated that she had only won £10). Mrs Parker-Grennan astutely took a screenshot of the page which indicated that she had won £1 million. However, when she clicked the "Finish" button to claim her prize, she was notified that she had only won £10. The numbers that she thought justified the top prize of £1 million also failed to flash, as they should have done (according to the written game procedures).

Camelot's response to the £1 million claim Camelot maintained that the display issues were caused by a coding error in its software. It argued that it was entitled, based on its terms and conditions, to declare that Mrs Parker-Grennan's win of £1 million was defective – and that its decision was final, provided it was reasonable. Camelot also argued that its game procedures, which formed part of its terms and conditions, made it clear that a person only "won" if they clicked "Finish" to receive confirmation of the prize. It's worth noting at the outset that players needed to agree to the relevant terms and conditions (and any substantive changes to the terms and conditions) by way of a "click-wrap" procedure. This involved ticking a box confirming that they had read and agreed to be bound by the different sets of applicable terms (relating to different services provided by Camelot), which were accessible by either drop down menu or hyperlink.

In reply, Mrs Parker-Grennan argued that:

she was not bound by the "click-wrap" terms because they were not properly incorporated into her contract with Camelot; and





even if they had been incorporated , they were unfair (and therefore unenforceable) under the Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations 1999 (the "UTCCR") (these rules can now be found in the Consumer Rights Act 2015, but at the relevant time, the CRA 2015 was not in force).

Were the terms properly incorporated?

The test for incorporation is whether Camelot did what was reasonably sufficient to bring the various terms and conditions to the notice of the player. It should be noted that a trader is generally required to signpost "onerous or unusual terms" if it wants to incorporate them.

Mrs Parker-Grennan argued that special attention needed to be drawn to the clauses that Camelot sought to rely on, and that they were effectively "buried" amongst other detailed terms which no consumer could reasonably be expected to digest.

The Court of Appeal's view on incorporation The Court agreed with the trial judge's finding that the relevant terms were not particularly onerous or unusual, and therefore no special attention needed to be drawn to them. As to the length of the terms, the Court took the view that this was not necessarily an issue, provided that consumers had the opportunity to read them before entering into the contract. It concluded that Camelot had taken reasonable steps to make the terms easily accessible via hyperlinks and drop down menus, which were displayed with sufficient prominence, and had given Mrs Parker-Grennan enough time to review them. The Court also expressed some sympathy for businesses, noting that they would be placed in a difficult position if they were effectively expected by consumer law to condense all relevant terms into a short paragraph (on the basis that this is all that most consumers can be bothered to read). It endorsed the click-wrap approach used by Camelot and rejected the argument that Camelot should have forced consumers to scroll through the terms before allowing them to click "I agree" (as it did not think this would prompt many consumers to actually read the terms). The Court did, however, give some useful examples of where click-wrap terms may not be incorporated, such as: where the website remains open for a transaction for such a short period of time that the consumer wouldn't have enough time to both digest the terms and complete the transaction; or





where the consumer needs to click on so many different hyperlinks in order to find the relevant terms that it cannot truly be said that the terms are readily or easily accessible. In this case, the Court found that there was no time pressure on players to accept the terms, and Camelot's terms were clearly written and presented.

Were the terms enforceable?

The second key issue on appeal was whether Camelot's terms were rendered unenforceable by the UTCCR, which prohibits unfair terms in certain standard form consumer contracts. An unfair term is one which:

causes a "significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligations arising under the contract, to the detriment of the consumer"; and



is "contrary to the requirement of good faith".

The Court acknowledged that the term allowing Camelot to declare Mrs Parker-Grennan's alleged win defective did give rise to a significant imbalance, as it heavily favoured Camelot. Even the fact that the clause required Camelot's decision to be reasonable did not wholly remove this imbalance, because demonstrating unreasonableness was a "high hurdle for the consumer to surmount". However, the Court noted that the UTCCRs also required a breach of the requirement of good faith. Given that Camelot had a legitimate interest in ensuring that only genuine winners received prizes and its terms had been presented in a fair and transparent way, it found that there was no lack of "fair and transparent dealing by Camelot" (and hence no breach of the requirement of good faith).

Game rules and instructions

The Court also ruled that even if it had accepted Mrs Parker-Grennan's argument that the applicable clauses of the terms and conditions were unenforceable, the game procedures – which she admitted to having been aware of (even if she hadn't read them all) – made it clear that she would only win if the relevant figures flashed and she clicked "Finish" to confirm her prize. On the true construction of the contract, which included the game procedures, Mrs Parker-Grennan did not actually win £1 million.

Key takeaways for businesses Click-wrap terms can work, but you still need to be careful in how you use them. In particular: The consumer needs to be given adequate opportunity to read the terms, even if they don't actually bother – so you need to make sure the relevant terms are reasonably prominent and easy to access, and consumers have enough time to review them. If time is likely to be an issue, one possible solution is to give consumers a contractual "cooling off period" in which they can back out of the transaction (noting, of course, that this won't always be a viable option).





The terms themselves need to be drafted and presented in a clear manner. The Court specifically distinguished this case from a 2021 case with similar facts, Green v Petfre (Gibraltar) t/a Betfred, on the basis that those terms were, per the trial judge, "an example of an egregious case of bad drafting and unfairness at all relevant stages". You can read our briefing on that case here.





In the context of online games, game procedures can also be a useful defence against unintended liability. For discussion of other steps businesses can take to protect themselves against liability from software glitches of this type, see our earlier briefing on the Betfred case (which also provides a useful reminder that businesses should not assume that the doctrine of mistake will always protect them in these circumstances). But potential liability to individual consumers is not the only risk that businesses need to consider. The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill (currently before Parliament) will give the UK Competition and Markets Authority the power to impose fines of up to 10% of turnover for breaches of consumer protection law – including the use of unfair terms. This legislation is likely to raise the level of regulatory risk in the B2C space quite significantly. Call for Law Commission review The Court ended its judgment with a call for the Law Commission to conduct a fresh, evidence-based review of this area of law. As it pointed out, there is a "complexity [in] balancing the needs of traders to publicise their terms and conditions with the needs of consumers to access and understand those terms." Watch this space.

