AI booms - whilst regulation looms

Peggy Chow, Kaman Tsoi, Duc Tran and Claire Wiseman join Aoife Xuereb to discuss the increasing use of AI in consumer sector digital marketing strategies. Analysing customer data to personalise content and target advertising according to purchasing behaviour and demographic information has become commonplace, along with the use of tools such as chatbots to automate customer service conversations.

However, regulators around the world are responding differently to keep pace with the rapid development and use of AI - from Mainland China's early response and the proposed highwater mark from the EU to the lighter touch principles based approaches in the UK, Singapore and Australia. Our team cover some of the legal and ethical considerations under existing privacy laws and upcoming AI laws as consumer sector companies internationally grapple with old rules applying to new technology.

