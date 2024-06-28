Can You Really Afford NOT To Take A Break?

How a holiday can help during divorce – a divorce coach's guide.

Divorce is not just a change in legal status; it is often a harrowing emotional experience. Sally Jackson's advice is if you're stepping into superwoman or superman mode and forging ahead at all costs, stop for a minute and think about you. You matter. A break might be just what you need.

With the summer holidays approaching, it's important to consider the benefits of a holiday, even if finances are tight and you're stressed. Clients often feel overwhelmed by divorce, especially if they're still living with their soon-to-be ex. Legal complexities and emotional turbulence can consume them. Taking a holiday can help you gain clarity, emotional balance, and renewed strength.

You might think, "I can't possibly find the time," but a short break can make you more focused and efficient. It provides a renewed perspective, making it easier to handle the tasks at hand.

Another concern is, "I don't need any added expenses." However, investing in a holiday or retreat can save money in the long run. A calmer and more centred state allows for better decision-making, potentially reducing costs associated with prolonged stress and conflict.

If you're with your children, a holiday offers quality bonding time away from stress, creating positive memories and strengthening your connection. If it's your first time without them, use the opportunity to rediscover your interests, aiding in identity rebuilding and finding joy in your new life.

Taking time for self-discovery and personal growth is essential during a significant life transition like divorce.

Four ways a holiday can supercharge you

Increased Self-Awareness: Reflecting on your life and values helps you reconnect with yourself and identify your strengths. Imagine gaining clarity from quiet moments on a beach or a peaceful walk through nature.

Boosted Self-Esteem and Confidence: Exploring new places reignites your confidence. Stepping out of your comfort zone shows you your resilience and capability, reminding you of your worth.

Improved Emotional Wellbeing: A change of scenery can do wonders for your emotional health. Processing your emotions in a new setting helps you heal from past traumas and develop healthier coping mechanisms.

Clarity and Direction: Stepping away from the daily grind provides a fresh perspective on your goals and aspirations. A holiday helps you reassess your path and envision a future that excites you.

A retreat tailored for those going through divorce can offer profound benefits. Retreats like the "Spanish Sanctuary" combine personal growth, emotional healing, and practical guidance, providing a holistic approach beyond traditional therapies.

The Benefits of a Retreat

Holistic Approach: Offers tools to manage emotional stress and facilitate personal development.

Expert Guidance: Professional coaches lead workshops and personalised sessions to help you find peace and direction.

Community Support: Connect with others facing similar struggles, fostering a supportive community and building lasting friendships.

Balanced Experience: Enjoy relaxation and fun through recreational activities, nature walks, and beautiful surroundings.

Embarking on a retreat provides a comprehensive and enriching experience that supports your healing and personal growth during divorce.

Take the First Step Towards Healing

Embarking on a holiday or retreat amid divorce offers a vital respite from daily stress and fostering personal growth. It empowers you to emerge stronger and more confident, ready to embrace the future.

I have been working with those going through a separation and divorce at New Season, if you would like to find out more about what we do, click here.

Remember, prioritising your mental and emotional well-being during divorce is crucial for your journey toward healing and happiness.

Sally trained in coaching at the Divorce Coaching Academy and is a member of the Association of Coaching. Her expertise lies in providing practical and emotional support to help you regain control, achieve clarity, and make informed choices for yourself and your family lowering costs, conflict and stress.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.