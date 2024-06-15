self

The Silver Separators: how we can help those going through divorce or separation later in life.

We often hear about High Net Worth individuals but what about the regular, 'Real Net Worth' people who make up 99% of the population: the 99%ers? How can we help these clients navigate their separation later in their lives and the effect on adult children of 'grey divorce'.

In this webinar, aimed at family lawyers and others working in the family law world, we're tackling this question and more.

The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law. We were joined by Dr Carol Hughes of Collaborative Divorce Solutions and Karin Walker of KGW Family Law.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 12 June 2024.

