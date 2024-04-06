Regardless of who initiated the separation, or even when it is a mutual and amicable decision, going through a divorce is a stressful process for all involved. According to research conducted by Benenden Health, divorce ranked number 5 on the top ten most stressful life events of modern life.

So, if you're going through the divorce process, how can you minimise the impact on your health and wellbeing, and get through this difficult time?

Allow Yourself time to Grieve

Even if it was your decision to end the marriage, there will still be a grieving process to go through, but if it was not your decision, then the sense of loss is likely to be even more pronounced. It's important to validate your own feelings about this and take time to work through the grieving process.

Rely on your Support Network

It can be tempting to isolate yourself and avoid social contact whilst going through a divorce. However, relying on your support network is one of the best ways to get through it. Friends, family members, and colleagues are all valuable resources for emotional and practical support. Additionally, you may benefit from seeking out other people who are going through, or have been through, a divorce, as they will understand what you are experiencing. With an estimated 42% of marriages in the UK ending in divorce, you are not alone.

Practice Self-Care

Self-care means different things to different people, and the most effective self-care will be whatever works for you. This may include meditation, exercise, time spent outdoors, pampering, or even just practicing being kind to yourself and not expecting too much from yourself whilst you're going through the divorce process.

Manage Contact with your Ex-Partner

When getting divorced, there will be a period where you need to stay in contact with your ex-partner whilst resolving legal and financial matters. If you have children together, it is likely that you will have to remain in contact for the rest of your lives. Tensions can be high, which can lead to unpleasant communication on both sides. If you are finding this difficult, consider limiting communication to one method, for example via email, or a co-parenting app if you have children. In some circumstances, you may need to engage a solicitor to communicate with your ex-partner on your behalf.

Seek Professional and Legal Advice

Professional support comes in a number of different forms. The divorce process can be overwhelming and difficult to understand, particularly given the emotional stresses involved. Seeking early legal advice from a family lawyer can help you navigate this process, ensure that you are taking the right steps and help break down confusing legal jargon. You may also wish to consult with a financial advisor, a mediator, and/or a counsellor/therapist as all can offer invaluable support.

