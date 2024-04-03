Up to 202 Court fees are set to increase by 10% in April 2024, including a number of Family Court fees. Fees were last increased in 2021, and His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) expects this further increase to generate an additional £34-£42 million in revenue to support the service.

Amongst the family court fees set to increase are the following:

Application for a divorce, or civil partnership dissolution will rise from £593 to £652

Application for a child arrangements order will rise from £232 to £255

Application for an order by consent will rise from £53 to £58

Application for a financial order (other than consent order) will rise from £275 to £303

HMCTS reports that the additional funding generated by the increase will contribute to improving service delivery, subsidising the costs associated with Court and Tribunal services, and reducing the burden on the taxpayer. Court fees generated £727 million of the approximately £2.3 billion it cost to run HMCTS in 2022/2023, with the remainder funded by the taxpayer.

For those with lower incomes or in receipt of state benefits, the 'Help With Fees' service is available and you may be eligible for a full or partial reduction of the court fee. If you do need to make an application to court, this is something that a solicitor can discuss with you, alongside the other potential funding options available to you.

