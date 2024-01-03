UK:
The WHorld Of Law: The Myths Around Family Law (Podcast)
03 January 2024
Wright Hassall
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our latest podcast, Peter Lowe, Senior Partner and Lucy Compton, Senior Paralegal in our Family
team as they discuss some of the myths around family law, including
whether we see more divorce enquiries at this time of
year.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK
Why You Should Update Your Will
Weightmans
Research commissioned by Solicitors For The Elderly in 2022 revealed that only 56% of UK adults have updated their will in the last five years, meaning around half of wills are out of date.
Divorce Considerations Around Christmas Time
Myerson Solicitors LLP
For many separating couples, deciding to apply for a divorce is not an easy step, and our Family lawyers understand that Christmas can be a difficult time if you are considering separating.
Removing An Executor From A Will
Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors
One of the most frequent instructions we receive is a request to remove an executor or executors from a will.
Are Electronic Wills The Future?
Burges Salmon
In this article, we examine the Law Commission's consultation on the implementation of electronic Wills ("the Consultation") which has just closed for submissions.