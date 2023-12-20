ARTICLE

Separation can be one of the most challenging times in a family's life. The repercussions of these conflicts can sometimes linger, leaving long-term scars on the child. In a bid to address these potential long-term effects, The Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS) introduced the 'Planning Together for Children' programme. This programme seeks to guide parents on prioritising their children's needs during separation.

Impact of Separation on Children's Wellbeing

When parents separate, statistics show that the emotional wellbeing and mental health of a child can be significantly affected, especially when parents' separation is marred by high levels of conflict. The strain is further intensified by the anxiety and uncertainty brought about by prolonged family Court proceedings. In some situations, the harm inflicted on children can persist for years.

Introduction of 'Planning Together for Children'

In a move to address this concern, the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS) launched a new programme on 3 April 2023 named 'Planning Together for Children'. This programme seeks to guide parents on prioritising their children's needs during separation.

The programme delves deep into facilitating understanding between parents about the repercussions of separation and the cascading effects of conflict on children. By underscoring the importance of constructive communication, the programme motivates parents to work collaboratively, mitigating the need for further Court interventions. Crucially, it shines a spotlight on how disagreements and persistent confrontations can affect children.

The Transition from SPIP

Since 2009, CAFCASS had been endorsing the 'Separated Parents Information Programme' (SPIP). However, as of 29 March 2023, SPIP ceased to accept new referrals. To ensure a smooth transition, those who had been previously referred to SPIP will continue their course.

How the Programme Works

Specifically designed for families engaged in private law family court proceedings, this programme can be either court-ordered or recommended by a CAFCASS Family Court Advisor.

Differing from the SPIP's one-off four-hour session, 'Planning Together for Children' is more comprehensive, incorporating:

E-learning Modules: These self-guided modules explore topics such as the repercussions of taking disputes to court, managing and understanding emotions, and viewing scenarios from a child's perspective.

Group Workshops: Here, parents get a platform to engage in discussions, reflecting upon their learnings from the e-modules. Discussions encompass understanding the toll conflicts take on children and fostering positive communication channels.

Online Parenting Plan: An added feature to assist parents in formulating agreements concerning their shared parenting responsibilities. The plan is tailored to ensure the child's safety. Parents are encouraged to share a simplified version with their children, adopting understanding.

This interactive plan enables parents to concur on arrangements for their children online and subsequently deliberate on how to discuss them with their children.

Benefits of the Programme

The programme serves as a safe haven, enabling parents to:

Learn what children need most when their parents are separating

Develop practical skills and ideas to improve communication and reduce conflict

Get support from parents in similar situations

Access additional support available to parents and children

Understand and reflect on the emotional impact of separation on parents

To maintain an environment of neutrality, former partners attend separate sessions, though it is paramount for both parents to undergo the programme.

Separation, while complex, does not have to compromise a child's wellbeing. With structured programmes like 'Planning Together for Children', parents have an insightful guide to navigate this challenging transition.

