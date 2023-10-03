The jurisdiction where your divorce takes place can substantially impact your financial settlement.

Each jurisdiction has its own set of rules for resolving finances on divorce, and you may end up with vastly different outcomes depending on where you issue your divorce proceedings.

The time and costs involved in obtaining a divorce can also differ between jurisdictions.

You will need careful advice to ensure that your divorce proceedings take place in the jurisdiction that most benefits you.

England and Wales will often be the jurisdiction that is most advantageous to the financially weaker spouse; as compared to other jurisdictions, courts in England and Wales have a duty to ensure fairness and to ensure that each party's needs are met on divorce, with wide discretion to make orders for spousal maintenance.

Spousal maintenance is a payment made by a former spouse to the other spouse over a specified period following the divorce or for their lifetime.

Other countries may not recognise the right to apply for spousal maintenance, or if they do, it may only be in restricted cases for a limited period.

I am based overseas - can I issue divorce proceedings in England and Wales?