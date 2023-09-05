A clean break is a type of financial settlement that dismisses any future claims parties may make against the other.

It is a court order that legally cuts financial ties between you and your former partner.

The effect of a clean break order is to:

terminate the financial obligations of each party towards the other in life and or death, and

bring the financial proceedings between the parties to a final conclusion.

If you want the certainty of knowing that neither party can make any further claim against the other in life or on death, you need to consider entering a clean break consent order.

Myerson's Family law team explore clean break settlements, spousal maintenance, and financial consent orders.

What is a financial consent order?