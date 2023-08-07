When couples marry, it is a wonder why they are not informed of the legal implications of marriage. But then why would they want to ruin such a romantic occasion with thoughts that it could end in divorce?

Often, if separation does happen, many couples will need to reduce the standard of living they previously enjoyed when together, and with money being tighter (in addition to the current rise in the cost of living), they will forego seeking quality legal advice in order to save costs.

As it is now possible to obtain not only a divorce online, but also a settlement to deal with financial matters arising from divorce, many couples are resorting to quick, easy and cheap online providers to conclude matters for them.

However, many of these providers are unregulated, are not qualified family solicitors, and they cannot provide tailored advice to clients. This is resulting in complaints.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said that it will examine claims made by online divorce services, which have recently increased in popularity. Some claim that they can help in a simple and low-cost way, but are unclear about what clients are actually paying them for. Costs can then escalate significantly, without warning, after a low initial fee. There are also complaints about poor quality service, including using the wrong court forms and entering incorrect details.

Birketts provides an initial fixed fee meeting for family clients. This enables them to meet with a qualified family law solicitor who can listen and make them aware of the key legal issues to focus on when divorcing, so they can make an informed decision on how to progress. While general information and guidance can be found online, a qualified solicitor will be able to tailor the advice concerning the law which effects each particular circumstance. There is no obligation to continue engaging the solicitor after this initial meeting, but getting quality advice on the legal implications of divorce, at the outset, is imperative to mitigating risk and potential financial loss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.