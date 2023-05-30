self

In this episode, family solicitors Philippa and Gemma discuss relationship breakdowns and divorce within the family farm, and how it's important to use a solicitor who understands the complexities that may arise during the course of a legal matter. These can include issues relating to the business, any trusts which are in place, and identifying the generational aspects of the farm.

