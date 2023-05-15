The value of a business and its income will be considered an available resource of the marriage on divorce.

That is not to say that the family court would order a sale of the business.

The court recognises that the business provides an income, the loss of which may have catastrophic consequences.

In family court proceedings, the value of a business is often determined by a forensic accountant who is jointly appointed by the solicitors representing each spouse to advise on the following:

The value of the business after tax.

Whether there is any available cash in the business which can be extracted and, if so, what would be the tax implications.

What the business earner can reasonably earn from the business now and in the future.

The court typically looks at the value of a shareholding in a business at a true market value.

It will look to obtain a valuation that a willing buyer would pay to a willing seller for that shareholding.

When to value a business?

Businesses are valued when one or both spouses have an interest in the business. Businesses can be valuable as a means to generate income, but they can be valuable capital assets in their own right.

