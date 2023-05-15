UK:
How Are Businesses Dealt With On Divorce?
15 May 2023
Myerson Solicitors LLP
The value of a business and its income will be considered an
available resource of the marriage on divorce.
That is not to say that the family court would order a sale of the
business.
The court recognises that the business provides an income, the
loss of which may have catastrophic consequences.
In family court proceedings, the value of a business is often
determined by a forensic accountant who is jointly appointed by the
solicitors representing each spouse to advise on the following:
- The value of the business after tax.
- Whether there is any available cash in the business which can
be extracted and, if so, what would be the tax implications.
- What the business earner can reasonably earn from the business
now and in the future.
The court typically looks at the value of a shareholding in a
business at a true market value.
It will look to obtain a valuation that a willing buyer would
pay to a willing seller for that shareholding.
When to value a business?
Businesses are valued when one or both spouses have an interest
in the business.
Businesses can be valuable as a means to generate income, but
they can be valuable capital assets in their own right.
