On 22nd December 2022, The Telegraph ran a piece about divorce and reported, amongst other things:

The number of people getting divorced in England and Wales is expected to rise 23% to 140,000 next year in the biggest jump in more than 50 years.

But also:

Divorce rates fell in the wake of the global financial crisis, reflecting family "solidarity".

Whether or not you become one of the anticipated 140,000, the first working day of January is often reported in the press as the day that divorce lawyers see a spike in enquiries. This has led to the first Monday of January being dubbed 'Divorce Day' by the media, who allege that family lawyers notice a significant spike in separation enquiries.

Family lawyers do sometimes receive an increased number of enquiries in the New Year, but that said, March, June and September are also busy months. In 2021, the number of divorce applications filed in March 2021 was 21% higher than in January. Research has shown that March, June and July are the 'busiest' months in term of divorce petitions filed, suggesting that 'Divorce Day' is a myth.

At Herrington Carmichael we recognise that most clients do not decide to get divorced because it's a Monday, or because it's the New Year. Instead, most have been considering divorce or separation for a long time, sometimes years. Each case and each client is unique and has their own reasons for seeking to end their relationship.

Our divorce lawyers are specialists who understand that the decision to speak to a family lawyer may not be an easy one, no matter the time of year.

