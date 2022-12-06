ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

IR Global member & Family law attorney and mediator Tenny Amin explores this new phenomenon and what it means for the US social landscape.

Divorce rates are on the rise in the US and internationally, with a myriad of root causes. A relatively new stated motivation for couples to divorce, however, is an irreconcilable difference in political ideology. One of the most frequent questions family law attorneys get asked is "What is the number one reason why people divorce?"

While impossible to pin down one root cause, in my experience as a family law attorney, I have found that the main culprit is often a growing divide when it comes to lifestyle choices.

To find out more please visit the LawyerMonthly website HERE or take a look at Tenny's feature on Page 35 of the following Magazine – https://www.lawyer-monthly.com/issues/2022/12/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.