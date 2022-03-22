ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Trying to manage divorce proceedings without the help of an experienced solicitor can be littered with pitfalls that may not be apparent at the outset.

Our Family Law team set out the top six reasons why you should use a Resolution accredited family lawyer to handle your divorce or dissolution of a Civil Partnership:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.