In this series of podcasts, partner Hannah Field from our family law team and divorce consultant and coach Rhiannon Ford provide practical help and emotional support to people struggling with divorce or separation. Topics range from 'dealing with an abusive partner', 'managing the discovery of an affair' to 'communicating with children on the subject of separation'.
All of the podcasts in this series will be posted below, so do come back as these with be released on a fortnightly basis:
- Listen now: What is a divorce consultant and how can they help
- 15 February: How to deal with separating from a controlling and abusive partner
- 1 March: How to deal with and manage the discovery of an affair
- 15 March: How to manage feelings of guilt when leaving a relationship
- 29 March: How a divorce consultant can prepare you for Court
- 12 April: How can a divorce consultant assist you post-divorce
- 26 April: How and when is it best to the tell the children about a separation
- 10 May: Practical help and things to think about when sorting out arrangements for your children
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.