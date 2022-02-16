In this series of podcasts, partner Hannah Field from our family law team and divorce consultant and coach Rhiannon Ford provide practical help and emotional support to people struggling with divorce or separation. Topics range from 'dealing with an abusive partner', 'managing the discovery of an affair' to 'communicating with children on the subject of separation'.

All of the podcasts in this series will be posted below, so do come back as these with be released on a fortnightly basis:

Listen now: What is a divorce consultant and how can they help

What is a divorce consultant and how can they help 15 February: How to deal with separating from a controlling and abusive partner

How to deal with separating from a controlling and abusive partner 1 March: How to deal with and manage the discovery of an affair

How to deal with and manage the discovery of an affair 15 March: How to manage feelings of guilt when leaving a relationship

How to manage feelings of guilt when leaving a relationship 29 March: How a divorce consultant can prepare you for Court

How a divorce consultant can prepare you for Court 12 April: How can a divorce consultant assist you post-divorce

How can a divorce consultant assist you post-divorce 26 April: How and when is it best to the tell the children about a separation

How and when is it best to the tell the children about a separation 10 May: Practical help and things to think about when sorting out arrangements for your children

