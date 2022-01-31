In this series of podcasts, partner Hannah Field from our family law team and divorce coach Rhiannon Ford discuss the role of a divorce consultant and the benefits using a consulant can have as well as running through how to deal with a number of common problems and issues that might potentially disrupt a relationship or lead to divorce.

In the first in the series Rhiannon explains that a divorce consultant provides practical help and emotional support to people struggling with divorce or separation. The process of meeting with the consultant is aimed at empowering the individual as they go through what is a challenging and difficult legal process.

Hannah is a partner and head of the family law team in Kingston. She advises on a broad range of family law issues including divorce, matrimonial finances, cohabitation disputes, pre and post-nuptial agreements, domestic violence orders including non-molestation and occupation orders as well as private law disputes relating to children including leave to remove children from this jurisdiction.

Rhiannon is a former family lawyer turned divorce coach who regularly works with the family law team at Russell-Cooke when they are advising clients on their divorce.

