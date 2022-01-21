self

Uncouple removes the adversity that is inextricably built into the standard approach to divorcing in court.

Looking to the long-term benefit of families both during and long after the separation itself, Uncouple offers a guided process that avoids pulling people further apart.

Diana Parker explains why it is a better alternative.

What is Uncouple?

Within one process and under one roof, our team helps clients move seamlessly through to a solution tailored to their situation, using whatever tools suit them best. Our pioneering, flexible option is designed first to clarify the aims and needs of our clients, and then to narrow down the issues, without the need to go to court. Our experience means that we are able to identify the best and most direct route to a solution, minimising confusion and conflict, for a quicker, better separation.

