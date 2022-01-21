ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

We developed Uncouple as a process that is better attuned to the needs of modern families and is a more cost effective way to separate.

Michael Gouriet sets out the benefits of Uncouple to guide families through their separation.

What is Uncouple?

Within one process and under one roof, our team helps clients move seamlessly through to a solution tailored to their situation, using whatever tools suit them best. Our pioneering, flexible option is designed first to clarify the aims and needs of our clients, and then to narrow down the issues, without the need to go to court. Our experience means that we are able to identify the best and most direct route to a solution, minimising confusion and conflict, for a quicker, better separation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.